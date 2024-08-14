Sandhya Arun Appointed as Chief Technology Officer of Wipro

Bengaluru: Sandhya Arun has been appointed as the chief technology officer (CTO) of Wipro hours after Subha Tatavarti resigned as CTO to pursue opportunities outside the country’s fourth-largest IT firm.

Over the past eight years, Arun has held various leadership roles at Wipro, playing a key role in driving technological innovation, spearheading digital transformation, and leading the integration of artificial intelligence.

As one of the founding leaders of Wipro Digital, Arun’s strategic partnerships have been vital in advancing clients’ digital transformation initiatives. “In her most recent role as Vice-President and AI Transformation Strategist, Sandhya demonstrated outstanding leadership by enhancing Wipro’s AI capabilities, securing client success, and promoting organizational growth,” the company stated.

Throughout her 30-year career, Arun has shown remarkable adaptability, taking on diverse roles across technology consulting, cloud and engineering transformation, as well as digital commerce and marketing, according to the company.