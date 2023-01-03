Sand Removal From Konark Sun Temple To Take 3 Yrs

Konark: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) with the technical help of BDR Construction Pvt Ltd has started removing sand from the Jagamohan of the world-famous Sun Temple at Konark from the 8th of September last year and it would take about 3 years for completion of the project.

Since 1903, the temple’s Jagamohan Gate has been filled with sand. The ASI and construction firm are now working on the foundation for the lift and the construction of the road at the northwest corner phase-wise.

According to reports, the foundation work for the lift is underway. A large iron beam has been fixed at the north corner of the temple and three more beams will be also fixed in the next phase. Advanced technology will be used to remove the sand from the temple in a safe way through a special lift. Then the sand will be lifted from the bottom to the northwest corner through pipes.

As per reports, it will take around 3 years for the completion of this work. During the sand removal, special attention will be paid to the fine craftsmanship of the temple.

On September 16, amicus curiae Nagendra Mohanty visited the Sun Temple and observed various works and assessed the situation. He said that the temple will not be damaged if the sand is removed. It is very likely that the Jagamohan of the temple will likely be opened for tourists after the removal of the sand.