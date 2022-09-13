Sand-laden Dumper Truck Runs Over Temporary Camp Set Up For Labourers, One Dies

Bhadrak: A labourer was killed after a sand-laden dumper truck ran over them while they were sleeping in Bhandaripokhari area of Bhadrak.

According to reports, the incident occurred after the driver of the truck lost control over the wheels and ran over a temporary camp set up for labourers engaged in road construction on NH-16. Following this, one labourer died on the spot while others managed to run to safety.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.