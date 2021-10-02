Sand artists Sudarsan Pattnaik, Manas Kumar Sahoo pay tributes to ‘Bapuji’

Bhubaneswar: Two internationally acclaimed sand artists of Odisha paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary today by creating his sand sculptures.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand art of Mahatma Gandhi by using seashells at Puri beach in Odisha with ‘Tribute To Bapuji’ written on it.

On the occasion of #GandhiJayanti my SandArt installation of #MahatmaGandhi by using Sea shells at Puri beach in Odisha pic.twitter.com/PlgkD3lHDb — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 2, 2021

Similarly, sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has sculpted a statue of Gandhiji on Puri Beach to pay homage to The Father of Our Nation also known as Bapu.