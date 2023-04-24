Sudarsan Pattnaik
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays unique tribute on Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday

By Pragativadi News Service
Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar with 50 sand cricket bats on the Puri beach in Odisha. to wish him on his 50th birthday Pattnaik has created a 7ft high sand sculpture by using about 8 tons of sand . Students of his sand art school helped him to complete this sculpture. He has created 50 sand cricket bats with the message ” Happy birthday to Sachin Tendulkar ji”.

 

