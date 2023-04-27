Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays heartfelt tribute to Martyrs of Chhattisgarh Maoists Attack

Puri: International Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a heartfelt tribute to DRG jawans who lost their lives in Chhattisgarh Maoists Attack through a mural on Puri sea beach.

Our deepest condolences to the families of DRG Jawans who lost their lives in this attack ,#Chhattisgarh. We salute the courage of our bravehearts. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/pGX6tHvgKZ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 26, 2023

At least 10 police personnel and a goods van driver were killed in an explosion orchestrated by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Wednesday. The area is around 450 km from state capital Raipur. Maoists blew up a goods minivan, in which the security personnel were travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources said.

Wednesday’s attack was the second such incident in as many weeks in Chhattisgarh. A DRG jawan was injured in a similar attack in Bijapur on April 17.