Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sculpture Of Santa Claus With 1500 Kg Tomatoes 

Bhubaneswar: On the eve of the Christmas, international sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has created a huge sand sculpture of Santa Claus at Gopalpur beach.

Sudarsan created 27ft high, 60ft wide sand Santa Claus with about 1500 kg tomatoes to reflect the message “Merry Christmas”.

Celebrated on December 25 every year, Christmas shines as the festival of joy and happiness for Christians around the world. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ who is believed to be the son of God.

A large number of catholic people live in Mumbai so they celebrate this festival with a lot of enthusiasm and fervor.