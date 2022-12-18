Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art ahead of FIFA World Cup final

Bhubaneswar : Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art with ‘Good Luck’ message for the final match of FIFA World Cup, in Puri.
‘Good Luck’ message for both the team #FIFA #WorldCup for final match at #Doha , #France and #Argentina . My SandArt with installation of 148 footballs at Puri beach in India, tweeted Sudarsan Pattnaik .
#FIFAWorldCup | Wishing France & Argentina ahead of the big clash, @sudarsansand sculpts a sand art using 148 footballs at #Puri sea beach #Odisha#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/uzLWOJCa32
— OTV (@otvnews) December 18, 2022
