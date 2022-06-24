Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Conveys Wishes To President Candidate Draupadi Murmu

Puri: Acclaimed sand artist of Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik and his team have created a magnificent sand art depicting NDA’s candidate for Presidential polls, Draupadi Murmu.

A native of Rairangpur, Murmu, if elected would be the first Odia and the first tribal woman to hold the highest office of India.

“It is a matter of pride for every Odia. The sand art is our way of wishing Smt Murmu. It says Mera Bharat Mahan, with a sculpture of Madam and wishes for her,” said Pattnaik.

