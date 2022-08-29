Sanat Kumar Mohanty Takes Oath As OPSC Member

Cuttack: Sanat Kumar Mohanty on Monday took oath as a member of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). He was administered the oath by Dr Satyajit Mohanty, Chairman, OPSC.

Notably, on Saturday, educationist Sarita Supakar and former bureaucrat Sanat Kumar Mohanty were appointed as new members of the OPSC.

A notification has been issued in this connection by the General Administration department.

Supakar, who now happens to be the Controller of Examination in Rama Devi Women’s University, was earlier the Chairperson of PG Council.

A former Collector and District Magistrate of Khurda, Mohanty held various important posts during his career as a bureaucrat before he retired from the Odisha Administrative Service.