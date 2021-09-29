San Diego Open: Andy Murray Beats Denis Kudla In 1st Round

California: Former world No. 1 Andy Murray outclassed Denis Kudla of the United States in the first round of the San Diego Open.

Murray, currently ranked No. 109, was scheduled to play 52nd-ranked Kei Nishikori, but the 31-year-old from Japan withdrew with a back injury.

Murray is a wild-card entry in this hard-court tournament.

In another first-round match, Sebastian Korda of the United States, ranked No. 42, beat countryman Tommy Paul, ranked 60th, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

Also, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria beat Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 1-6, 7-5, and Italy’s Lornezo Sonego beat Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-3, 6-4.

Top seed Andrey Rublev will make his tournament debut against local favorite Brandon Nakashima on Wednesday.