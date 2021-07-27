Samsung New Z Fold Series, Galaxy Watch 4 Set To Launch On August 11

New Delhi: The South Korean company, Samsung has confirmed the release date of the new Z Fold series smartphone at its August 11 event. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 are most awaited at this launch.

In a press release, the president & Head of Mobile Communications Business Dr. TM Roh said, “We will unleash our latest and greatest Galaxy Z series to reshape the smartphone category and completely reimagine your experiences.”

“Z Fold will combine the very best that smartphones and tablets offer, while the Z Flip will exhibit an even more refined style, armed with more durable, stronger materials,” he added.

Samsung Unpacked will be held virtually at 10am EDT / 7am PDT / 3pm BST (or 12pm August 12 in AEST). TechRadar will, of course, point you to the Samsung Unpacked live stream early next month.

Meanwhile, the new Galaxy Watch 4 will come with the new One UI Watch which will combine Samsung’s Tizen and Google’s Wear. This will also mean that the Galaxy Watch 4 will come with support for Google Play Store and other Google apps, which was previously missing.