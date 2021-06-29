Samsung Launches One UI Watch Interface For Google’s Wear

New Delhi: The South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched the latest smartwatch interface called One UI Watch. The new smartwatch skin will sit on top of the Google Wear OS that was unveiled in May 2021, similar to how the One UI interface for Samsung phones sits above the core Android software. The One UI Watch for Samsung watches is said to bring a seamless experience between the Galaxy Watch and Android smartphones and access to more applications from Google and third-party developers.

Reportedly, apps will swiftly be downloaded on the smartphone once you’ve installed them on the Galaxy Watch. For instance, if users have customised the clock app on their phones to show the time in different cities around the globe, it will be automatically reflected on the Galaxy Watch as well.

Additionally, if users have block calls and messages from the watch, the same settings will apply on the smartphones. The Samsung and Google-made unified platform will also open up new features and integrations with popular third-party apps available to download from Google Play directly on the Galaxy Watch.

Users can soon access apps such as Adidas Running, Golfbuddy Smart Caddie, Strava, and Swim. Other wellness apps like Calm and Sleep Cycle are also making their way to Samsung Watch. One UI Watch also brings Spotify and YouTube Music for music lovers. The likely future of Samsung’s existing Tizen interface remains unclear, but fans will be happy to see that the company is addressing its shortcoming with One UI Watch.

The tech giant will also bring an updated watch face design tool, making it easier than ever for designers to create new watch faces. The next Samsung Galaxy Watch is said to carry an improved battery, faster performance, and a wide range of apps.