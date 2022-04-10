Samsung Launches Green Colour Option For Galaxy S22 Ultra In India: Details Here

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung`s Galaxy S22 Ultra has now launched a green colour option for its Indian buyers. Earlier Launched in late February in India with only three colour variants Phantom White, Phantom Black and Burgundy, the whole lineup along with the new colour is currently available on the Samsung website.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy S22 Ultra Green colour comes in the 12GB + 256GB variant, priced at Rs. 1,09,999. It will be available at all leading retail outlets, Samsung online Store & Amazon.com starting from today, April 8th.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

The S22 Ultra offers a big 6.8-inch AMOLED 2x display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging (no charger in the box). In the camera department, the phone sports a 108MP f/1.8 main camera sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto and a 10MP sensor that can shoot 10X optical zoom. There is a 40MP front camera for selfies and video calls. On top of this, the phone also comes with support for S-Pen.