New Delhi: The South Korean company, Samsung has recently launched Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant in the Indian market. The tab comes with a 4GB RAM option and is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model also features a 12.4-inch display, a 10,090mAh battery, and runs on Android 11 just like the LTE model.

Price

The caller Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi tablet variant is priced successful India astatine Rs. 41,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB retention option. It is up for grabs successful Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink colour options. The tablet is listed as connected to Amazon India and Samsung authoritative online stores. Offers connected to Amazon and Samsung sites see Rs. 4,000 instant cashback connected HDFC Bank cards, no-cost EMI options, speech discount of up to 14,200, and up to Rs. 10,000 connected acquisition of keyboard screen alongside.

Specifications

On the specifications front, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi exemplary runs connected to Android 11 and features a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM. To recall, the LTE exemplary runs connected the Snapdragon 750G SoC and offered up to 6GB of RAM. The Wi-Fi exemplary comes with 64GB of retention that is expandable via microSD paper (up to 1TB). For photos and videos, a determination is an 8-megapixel camera sensor connected to the backmost and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter astatine the front.

For connectivity, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi comes with 2.4G+5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. Sensors onboard see an accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, ambient airy sensor, and a hallway sensor. You get dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG with enactment for Dolby Atmos. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi is backed by a 10,090mAh artillery that supports 45W Super Fast Charging. In presumption of dimensions, the tablet measures 185.0×284.8×6.3mm and weighs 610 grams.