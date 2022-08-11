Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 3,700mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. It comes as a successor to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and has a water-resistant IPX8 build with Samsung’s Armor Aluminum frames. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection on the display and rear glass.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price, availability

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 79,000). The phone will be available in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold colour options and will have three RAM + storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 512GB to choose from.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available for purchase from August 26 in select markets around the world. Details about India price details and availability of Galaxy Z Flip 4 are yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also features up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs a 3,700 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support. The phone will run on Android 12 with One UI 4.1.1 on top.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will feature a 12 MP primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture and a 12 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the Z Flip 4 opts for a 10 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also boasts a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside with a 260×512 pixels resolution.

The cover display enables capturing of hands-free video or full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip 4 to activate its FlexCam. Samsung’s new flip smartphone also sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also uses an LTPO panel, enabling an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a smaller 1.2mm hinge design and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone also boasts an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance and is made of Samsung’s Armour Aluminium. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold colour options.