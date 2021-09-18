Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition launched: Specifications, price

New Delhi: Samsung has introduced a new variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 in South Korea. The Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Version features pre-loaded with the Sensible Caddie app that measures and shows shot distance measurement and several other different efficiency metrics for Golf lovers. The “Golf Version” Galaxy Watch 4 can be happening sale in South Korea in two variants. Other than {the golfing} options, the smartwatch has comparable specs to the common Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Version; Specs

Talking about the features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Version, it comes with Samsung’s newest One UI Watch customized pores and skin, measures 49x46x13mm and weighs 63 grams. The brand new Golf Variant is anticipated to pack the Exynos W920 processor with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage which is similar as the opposite units within the not too long ago launched Galaxy Watch 4 collection. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Version additionally comes with the corporate’s proprietary BioActive Sensor.

The expertise makes use of an optical coronary heart charge sensor (PPG), electrical coronary heart charge sensor, and a bioelectrical impedance evaluation (BIA) sensor to trace coronary heart charge monitoring, blood oxygen saturation stage (SpO2) monitoring, sleep evaluation, and different well-being options. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Version packs a 472mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Version: Pricing

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Version can be out there in two variants — the 40mm Silver mannequin and the 44mm Black mannequin. The 40mm Silver variant prices KRW 299,000 (approx Rs 18,700), whereas the 44mm Black mannequin is priced at KRW 329,000 (approx Rs. 20,600) in South Korea.