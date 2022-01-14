Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Launched In India With Dolby Atmos Sound: Details Here 

New Delhi: Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Tab A8 in India. The Galaxy tablet features a 10.5-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The tablet also features a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos to deliver an ultimate audio experience. Read on to know more about the latest gadgets.

Samsung galaxy tab A8 price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs.17,999 in India. While the price of Wi-Fi + LTE is Rs 21,999. The price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant with Wi-Fi only is Rs 19,999. Whereas the tab with Wi-Fi + LTE option costs 23,999. You can buy them in Grey, Pink Gold and Silver color options.

The Samsung tablet can be purchased from January 17 during Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2022. 2,000 cashback on using ICICI Bank card on Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specifications

The newly launched tablet by Samsung features a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) TFT display with an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio, and slim bezels on all sides. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has an unnamed octa-core processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

In terms of camera, the tablet comes with an 8-megapixel primary rear camera as well as a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is equipped with a quad-speaker with support for Dolby Atmos. The company packs a 7,040mAh battery on its Galaxy Tab A8 that supports 15W fast charging.