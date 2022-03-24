Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Storage Variant Launched In India: Check Details Here

New Delhi: The South-Korean tech giant, Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy S22 Ultra in India. The Galaxy S22 Ultra came in only two storage options – 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. Let’s take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India, specifications, features and other details.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Price In India

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available in a 12GB + 1TB storage configuration. This is in addition to the 256GB, 512GB storage options. All three storage options of the S22 Ultra come with 12GB of RAM as standard. The 1TB storage option is priced at Rs 1,34,999.

In comparison, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 1,09,999, whereas the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,18,999. The device comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Burgundy colours. The Green colour option is not yet available in India.

As part of the new launch offers, customers purchasing the Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB variant during the live sale event will get Galaxy Watch 4 at Rs 2,999. Additionally, Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series customers will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 while other device holders will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000 on purchase of the Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a dedicated port for the S-Pen stylus that was previously limited to the Galaxy Note series. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB RAM. The phone features a large 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that produces a peak brightness of 1,750nits. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with ‘Vision Booster technology’ that enables their screen to intelligently adjust brightness throughout the day. On the back, it carries a 108-megapixel quad rear camera, and the front gets a 40-megapixel snapper. The phone gets a 5,000mAh battery, and it supports 5G.