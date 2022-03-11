Samsung Galaxy S22 Sale Goes Live In India: Check price, Offers

New Delhi: Samsung has recently launched its flagship smartphone series in India. The smartphone comprises Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra. The company launched its flagship smartphone series last month alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which also goes on sale starting today in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is now available for purchase in India. The company launched its flagship smartphone series last month alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which also goes on sale starting today in India. Samsung Galaxy S22 series includes three new smartphones, namely the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Sale Details

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,09,900 for the base 12GB + 256GB storage option. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 512GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 1,19,900. The smartphone arrives in three colours – Phantom White, Phantom Black and Burgundy. As part of the sale offers, customers can get the Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs 2,999. You can click here to check our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ price in India starts at Rs 84,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 88,999. It comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Phantom Green colours. The device competes against the iPhone 13 and the Vivo X70 Pro Plus in India. iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB model. The Vivo X70 Pro Plus (Review) is also available for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India starts at Rs 72,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. There is the 8GB + 256GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 76,999. As part of the sale offers, customers purchasing the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ can get the Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs 11,999 for Rs 2,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a variable refresh rate of 48–120Hz. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy S22 offers a 10-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22+ runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 48–120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard. The Galaxy S22+ comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Ultra-wideband (UWB) support and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging support — alongside 15W wireless charging. Other specifications of the phone are mostly identical to the regular Galaxy S22, including the same front and rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 and features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that carries a dynamic refresh rate of 1–120Hz. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. It houses a quad rear camera setup that comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 40-megapixel camera sensor at the front.