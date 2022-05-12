Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold Colour Variant Launched In India: All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Samsung has launched a new colour option for Galaxy S22— Pink Gold. The flagship smartphone from Samsung has launched only a few months ago in three colour different colour options. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will now be available for purchase in the Pink Gold colour variant. The handset was available only in three colour variants until now — Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colours. The new Pink Gold shade can be bought from leading retail outlets as well as from its online store of Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold: Price In India And Availability

The Galaxy S22 Pink Gold colour option comes in an 8GB + 128GB configuration and is priced at ₹72,999 in the country. It is already available for purchase via Samsung Store and other retail channels.

As a launch offer, Samsung is offering Samsung Galaxy Buds for just ₹2,999 on the purchase of a Galaxy S22. Also, buyers can avail of a flat ₹5,000 cashback with HDFC Cards and Samsung Finance+.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs

In terms of specification, the Samsung Galaxy S22 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on high. It comes with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Show that helps a variable refresh charge of 48–120Hz and is protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus+ panel. The flagship cellphone from Samsung is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, together with 8GB of RAM as normal.

For optics, the Galaxy S22 homes a triple rear digicam setup comprising a 50-megapixel major sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and optical picture stabilisation (OIS). The digicam setup additionally comes with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy S22 contains a 10-megapixel selfie digicam sensor on the entrance, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with as much as 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity choices embrace 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Kind-C port. Sensors onboard the smartphone embrace an accelerometer, ambient gentle, barometer, gyro, corridor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There’s additionally an in-display fingerprint sensor. Additional, the cellphone comes with IP68-rated dust and waterproof construct.

Samsung Galaxy S22 homes a 3,700mAh battery that helps as much as 25W wired and 15W wi-fi charging. The cellphone additionally has Wi-fi PowerShare for charging different gadgets which have wi-fi charging assist.