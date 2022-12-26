Samsung Galaxy S22 FE May Launch Soon: Here’s What To Expect

New Delhi: Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S23 series in February next year. According to tipster RGcloudS, the South Korean company may unveil the Galaxy S22 FE in the US on February 1, 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE is tipped to come powered by a new Samsung processor and a camera sensor. It may come with Exynos 2300 4nm chipset. The processor is not announced yet and is also to power the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 SE.

The smartphone is said to feature a Samsung 108MP HM6 sensor. For comparison, the existing Galaxy S21 FE has a 12MP primary sensor.