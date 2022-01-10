Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launched In India: Price Details Here 

New Delhi: Samsung has launched the Galaxy S21 FE in India on Monday. It will be an addition to Samsung’s already popular ‘S’ series and ‘Fan Edition’ smartphones. The device is a successor of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone. Read on to know more about the latest smartphone

Price and Availability

the 8+128GB variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G is offered at INR 49,999 and the 8+256GB variant at INR 53,999, including INR 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available starting January 11, 2022, on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals, and select retail stores.

The company says that all the introductory offers will be valid between January 11 and January 17, 2022.

Specification

In terms of specification, the S21 FE 5G has a sleek design with a soft-touch matte plastic back and metallic frame. The camera alignment on the back is very Galaxy 21-like, which is to say Samsung is retaining the S21’s contour cut aesthetics here. There are three cameras, a 12MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide angle, and another 8MP telephoto. The phone is IP68-certified for water and dust resistance. It has a 6.4-inch Dynamic or LTPO AMOLED 1080p display with a 120HZ refresh rate, up to 1200nits brightness, and hole punch cut-out— this houses a 32MP selfie camera.

Moreover, the S21 FE has an Exynos 2100 chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, this is non-expandable. Software is One UI 4 based on Android 12. The S21 FE further has a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast wired and 15W wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging. There is no charger in the box, though.