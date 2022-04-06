Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Launched With Snapdragon 865 SoC: Details Here

New Delhi: Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 smartphone in South Korea expanding its ‘FE’ lineup. The 2022 edition of Galaxy S20 FE is identical to the original one which was unveiled two years back in 2020.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 comes in a single variant with a 6GB + 128GB storage configuration priced at KRW 699,600 (around Rs. 43,500). It will be available in Cloud White, Cloud Lavender, and Cloud Navy colour options through carriers KT and LG U+ in North Korea. There is no word on if or when it will arrive in other countries.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 is almost similar to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. It comes packed with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further via a microSD card. It runs on the Android 10 operating system.

On the camera front, the Samsung phone includes a triple camera system on the rear panel consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, the phone includes a 32-megapixel image sensor for selfies.

The phone includes several connectivity options, such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor and Face ID support for security.