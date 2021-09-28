Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: The South Korean giant Samsung has launched in India with 5G support. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone. Here’s everything you should know about the latest smartphone.

Price in India offers

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is priced at Rs 29,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Samsung will also be selling the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 31,999. The new Samsung phone will be available for purchase via Samsung.com, Amazon, leading online portals and select retail stores.

However, consumers will be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G at an introductory price of Rs 26,999 at the beginning of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The higher-end model will be on sale for Rs 28,999. The company has also confirmed this will be valid for a limited period.

Specification

Talking about the specification, the latest Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The mid-range device ships with Android 11 out of the box. It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD card.

In terms of camera, it has a 64MP triple rear camera setup. It is paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. The new Samsung phone also supports Dolby Atmos, NFC, and Knox Security. Moreover, The new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. For biometric authentication, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.