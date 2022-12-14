Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, F22, & A51 5G Receive Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update

New Delhi: Samsung introduced the major software update for the Galaxy M32 4G model and the Galaxy F22. The Galaxy M32 4G has received the new firmware version M325FXXU4CVK6, while the Galaxy F22 comes with E225FXXU4CVK4. The company is rolling out the One UI 5.0 update for both smartphones but with just the October 2022 Android security patch instead of the December 2022 or even the November 2022 patches. On the other hand, the Galaxy A51 5G smartphone receives an update in Switzerland, France, the Nordic region, and some other European countries.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Smartphone Update: Details

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G was launched with UI 2 based, which is based on Android 12 and the Android 13 update is currently available in Europe. You can also check the latest update via the settings sections on the phone.

The new update will offer bolder app icons, smoother animation, advanced customization options, 16 colour palettes, a picture watermark feature, a histogram, a help guide in pro mode, enhanced food mode, enhanced editing tools, per app language, lockdown mode, stack widgets, extract text from images, easy multitasking, and the ability to disable RAM plus.

Last week, the smartphone company has rolled out a security update to several smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. It is worth noting that the company is continuously sending updates to its smartphones and tablets. In fact, the company is planning to bring an Android 13 update to all devices that comes on the eligible list.