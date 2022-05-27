Samsung Galaxy M13 Launched With Exynos 850 SoC

New Delhi: Samsung launched a new entry-level smartphone called Samsung Galaxy M13. The latest launched smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is likely to support 15W fast charging. This smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch for housing the selfie camera. Read on to know more.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Price

As of now, there is no information on its pricing and availability. We should know the price in the coming days. It comes in Deep Green, Light Blue, and Orange Copper colours.

Samsung Galaxy M13 specs

The Samsung Galaxy M13 includes a 6.6-inch Infinity-V show with a full-HD+ decision. It packs an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and as much as 128GB of storage. Its storage will be expanded through a microSD card with as much as 1TB of storage. This Samsung smartphone runs on Android 12 with the One UI 4.1 pores and skin on prime.

By way of cameras, this smartphone includes a triple rear digicam set up, together with a 50-megapixel most important shooter with an f.18 aperture. There’s additionally a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Within the entrance, the Galaxy M13 sports activities with an 8-megapixel fixed-focus digicam with an f/2.2 aperture.

The handset measures 76.9×165.4×8.4mm and weighs about 192g. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It contains the Samsung Knox cell safety platform. The Galaxy 13 helps 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.5Ghz/ 5GHz), and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

The Samsung itemizing doesn’t embody the pricing details of this handset. Nevertheless, it reveals that the Galaxy M13 will arrive in Deep Inexperienced, Mild Blue, and Orange Copper colours. To recall, its predecessor, the Galaxy M12 was launched in India in March 2021. Its launch worth began at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage choice. It was supplied in Black, Elegant Blue, and Fashionable Emerald Inexperienced colour choices.