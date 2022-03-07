Samsung Galaxy Launches A-Series And M-Series Smartphones: Price, Specification

New Delhi: Samsung has launched four new Galaxy low-to-mid-range phones. The newcomers include the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, Galaxy M23, and Galaxy M33. The new Galaxy M-lineup handsets are listed with their tech specs and images. All these details are present on the Samsung Mobile Press website.

Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 Price

There is no official word from Samsung on the pricing or availability of the two smartphones. But according to a report from Android Planet, the Galaxy A13 is currently listed as coming soon and available for pre-order on BelSimpl. Interested customers in the Netherlands can pre-order the 4GB+64GB storage variant of Galaxy A13 for €190 (around Rs 15,800), while the 4GB+128 GB is available for €210 (around Rs 17,500). The Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 come in four colour options – Black, Blue, White, and Peach.

Samsung Galaxy A13 Specs And Features

The Samsung Galaxy A13 has got a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT LCD panel with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is an 8MP front camera within an Infinity-V cutout. The rear cameras feature a quad setup with a 50MP primary, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro configuration. Powering the phone is an unnamed octa-core SoC with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage. There is an expandability option with a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for a 25W charger. Other things in the mix are a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 12 with One UI 4.1, USB-C 2.0, Dual VoLTE, and a 3.5mm jack.

Samsung Galaxy M23 Specs And Features

The display size and resolution, the front camera, and the primary camera by the back are the same as above. But, this phone comes with just three sensors. There is an 8MP superwide snapper and a 2MP depth shooter. Samsung hasn’t divulged the display protection type, processor name, and the max supported charging speed. The available memory configuration is a solo 4GB (LPDDR4x)+128GB (eMMC 5.1) model. The rest of the specifications are pretty much the same as the above two devices.