Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Set To Launch In India On March 8: Check Expected Price, Specifications

New Delhi: The South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy F23 5G phone in India on March 8. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and Samsung’s official website. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will come with two first-ever Galaxy F Series features — a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and a display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 120Hz refresh rate.

SAMSUNG GALAXY F23 5G INDIA PRICE

While Samsung is yet to make any mention about the Galaxy F23 5G price in India, previous reports had claimed that the smartphone would be priced below Rs 20,000.

SAMSUNG GALAXY F23 5G SPECIFICATIONS

While Samsung is keeping details close to its chest and has not revealed much information apart from the full-HD 120Hz display and Snapdragon 750 SoC, the phone’s specifications have already been leaked over the past few weeks. According to the leaks, the smartphone will include 6GB RAM and come with Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 will succeed the Galaxy F22, which features the 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The previous iteration is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 SoC and paired with up to 6GB RAM and storage capacity up to 128GB.

It also packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 25W. The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a quad-rear camera setup and a 48MP primary sensor. A 13MP selfie camera adorns the front.