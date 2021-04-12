Samsung Galaxy F12 First Sale On Flipkart: Know More

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy F12 is on sale. The phone was launched in the country last week, alongside the galaxy F02s. The smartphone is available through Flipkart and Samsung India websites. The Galaxy F02s, which is a rebadged Galaxy M02s, went on sale on April 9 and is now available for purchase on Flipkart and Samsung online store.

Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s price in India, sale

Samsung Galaxy F12 was launched at a price of Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be available in Celestial Black, Sea Green, and Sky Blue colours on Flipkart and Samsung online store from 12pm today.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy F02s price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phone comes in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond White colour options. It is now available on Flipkart and Samsung online store.

Samsung Galaxy F12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F12 runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core and carries a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Infinity-V Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has an Exynos 850 SoC, along with 4GB RAM. Samsung has offered up to 128GB of onboard storage, and there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The Samsung Galaxy F12 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.