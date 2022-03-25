Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 Launched With Intel Celeron N4500 Processor

New Delhi: The South Korean Samsung has launched it’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 360. The latest two in one Chromebook mannequin is powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor and affords as much as 4GB of RAM. The new Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 comes with a 12.4-inch show and options as much as 128GB of eMMC storage. read on to know more.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Price and Availability

The recently launched smartphone Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is priced at EUR 419 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for the Wi-Fi variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The LTE mannequin comes with a price ticket of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 35,900) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage mannequin. It is available in a single silver colour option and will be available for sale in the UK from April 15 through Samsung’s official channels, Samsung KX and other major retailers in the country.

The company is offering 100GB of Google One storage for 12 months and a YouTube Premium subscription for three months with the new Chromebook.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 specs

Talking about the specification of the brand new Chromebook provided by Samsung incorporates a 12.4-inch TFT (2,500×1,600 pixels) show with a touchpad and a pixel density of 243 pixels per inch (ppi) and 350 nits of peak brightness. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with Intel UHD Graphics, paired with as much as 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For online conferences, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing HD digital camera. There are additionally twin stereo audio systems with 1.5W output. The Chromebook affords as much as 128GB of eMMC storage as effectively.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360’s keyboard is claimed to be spill-resistant. Connectivity choices on the laptop computer embody Wi-Fi 6 and non-compulsory LTE connectivity. Samsung has additionally offered Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity on the brand new machine. Additionally, there are two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 port, and a 3.5mm headphone-microphone combo jack. The LTE model of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 incorporates a nano-SIM card slot. Samsung is offering Chromebook options together with free built-in Antivirus and automated updates and Google Smart Unlock on the brand new Galaxy Chromebook 2 360.

It packs a forty-five.5Whr battery that helps to charge by its bundled 45W USB Type-C charger. The laptop computer measures 287.9×206.6×16.9mm and weighs 1.28 kilograms.