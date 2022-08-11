Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro With 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio Support Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched on Wednesday, alongside the company’s next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones that were unveiled at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean tech firm claims that the earbuds can last for up to 29 hours of listening time.

Pricing & Availability

Priced at $229, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro The TWS is available in Zenith White, Zenith Grey, and Bora Purple. Starting August 26, the earbuds will go on sale in most regions.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro specs & features

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro’s in-ear design is quite similar to its predecessor. It features silicone ear tips for better fit and noise isolation. The Buds 2 Pro packs Active Noise Cancellation, which the company claims can cancel out ambient noises up to 33dB. Additionally, transparency mode is supported. The Buds 2 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.3 and has an IPX7 rating for water resistance.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature 10mm drivers in each bud and 24-bit Hi-Fi sound for consistent and high-quality sound during processing for clearer and richer audio. The buds support 360-degree audio for a more immersive and realistic experience, and they employ Dolby Head Tracking technology to simulate a cinematic sound experience. In addition, they have three microphones—two outside and one inside—for clearer calls and less background noise.

Voice Detect is another feature offered by the TWS earbuds that adjusts your sound as soon as you start speaking to someone around you so you can hear their response. In order to augment the conversation, this feature also switches the Buds 2 Pro from ANC Mode to Ambient Mode.

Samsung claims a battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge with ANC turned off. Coupled with the charging case, the earbuds can provide a total playback of up to 29 hours. Charging is possible via a USB-C port and also wirelessly. Samsung claims that the earbuds offer 55 minutes of listening time with a five-minute charge.