Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A33 5G To Get Android 13 Update; Here’s What’s New

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy A73 and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is all set to get the Android 13 Update. The South Korean tech giant is rolling out a stable One UI 5.0 update to both of these smartphones.

Featuring firmware version A736BXXU2BVK2, the stable Android 13 update for the Galaxy A73 5G weighs in at 2.1GB. While Galaxy A33 is getting updated to the firmware version A336BXXU4BVJG. Both handsets include the October 2022 security patch, one of the latest monthly security updates provided by Google (although not the more recent ones).

For unversed, both smartphones were launched earlier this year with the Android 12 operating system.