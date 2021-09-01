Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Launched In India: Check All Details Here

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has been launched in India on Wednesday. It has Snapdragon 778G chipset, quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor, 4,500mAh battery, and 6.5-inch full-HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-O display.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G worth in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G worth in India has been set at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The telephone additionally comes in an 8GB + 128GB mannequin that’s priced at Rs. 37,499. In phrases of availability, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will come in Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colors from Amazon, Samsung.com, and main stores beginning Wednesday.

Customers buying the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G utilizing their HDFC Bank playing cards are eligible to avail of a cashback of Rs. 3,000. There can even be an improved bonus of Rs. 3,000 for purchasers exchanging their outdated telephones in lieu of the Galaxy A52s 5G.

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was launched in the UK at GBP 409 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the only real 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specs

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3 on high and encompasses a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh charge. Under the hood, there’s an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, together with as much as 8GB of RAM. The chipset is notably a significant change over the Galaxy A52 5G that got here with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. For images and movies, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G carries a quad rear digicam setup that features a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 optical picture stabilisation (OIS) lens, together with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens.

Additionally, the digicam sensor has a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel telephoto sensor. Samsung has offered a 32-megapixel digicam sensor in the entrance for selfies and video calling with an f/2.2 lens.

On the storage entrance, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has 128GB of inside storage as commonplace. The built-in storage additionally helps growth through a microSD card (as much as 1TB).

Connectivity choices on the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G embrace 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The telephone additionally comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery that helps 25W Super Fast Charging (supported charger is offered in the field). The telephone has an IP67-certified construct that provides mud and water resistance. Besides, it measures 159.9×75.1×8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.