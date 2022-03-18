Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G with Exynos 1280 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Details Here 

New Delhi: Samsung has announced two new smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G was launched at the event alongside the Galaxy A33 5G. Both 5G smartphones come with upgrades in the display, performance unit and camera hardware. The devices will launch soon in India. Samsung India will announce the pricing and availability details soon.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, A53 5G Price

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G at the Galaxy Awesome event that was hosted virtually for the global markets. The Galaxy A33 5G comes with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage. It has a starting price of £329 (roughly Rs 32,800).

The Galaxy A53 5G also arrives in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options. It has a starting price of £399 (roughly Rs 39,800).

The India pricing and availability details of both models are expected to be announced soon.

Specifications and Features

Starting with the A33 5G, the phone has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. It comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 13MP front camera. On the back, the phone has a quad-camera setup. It features a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone runs an Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. On top of the 256GB internal storage, users can expand the memory up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The charger is not provided in the box.

The phone runs Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box. It has an IP67 rating for water resistance. The device weighs 186 grams and is 8.1mm thick.

The Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate support. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 32MP front camera. The phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main camera that supports OIS. It also has a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 5MP depth sensor. The rest of the specs are the same as the Galaxy A33 5G.