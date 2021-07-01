Samsung Galaxy A22 Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Samsung has launched Galaxy A22 to its A-series. It comes with quad rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Samsung Galaxy A22 also features a 90Hz AMOLED display and offers 15W fast charging. The smartphone first arrived in Europe earlier this month, alongside the Galaxy A22 5G. It also comes as the successor to the Galaxy A21 that was launched in the US in April last year.

Samsung Galaxy A22 price in India, availability details

The Samsung Galaxy A22 price in India has been set at Rs. 18,499 for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that comes in Black and Mint color options. The phone is currently available for purchase through the Samsung India site. However, it is likely to go on sale through other retail channels soon.

Notably, the listed price of the Samsung Galaxy A22 in India is higher than that of the Galaxy M32, which was launched earlier this month at a starting price of Rs. 14,999. However, the Galaxy M32 offers a list of upgrades, which include a 6,000mAh battery and more megapixels in the rear camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 debuted in Europe in three different configurations, namely 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB. Some recent reports also claim that Samsung will also launch the Galaxy F22 in the Indian market in the second week of July as a rebranded Galaxy A22.

Samsung Galaxy A22 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A22 runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Core and sports a 6.4-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilization (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy A22 sports a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the front with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 packs 128GB of onboard storage that’s expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 38 hours of talk time on 4G networks. The phone also has 15W adaptive fast charging. Furthermore, it measures 159.3×73.6×8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.