Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple Launched: Check Specs 

New Delhi: Samsung has launched Galaxy A21 simple in Japan. This model is a bit different from Galaxy A21 that launched globally in April last year. It comes with a notched display instead of a hole-punch cut-out. The phone is also powered by an Exynos SoC and comes with a single-rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple price

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple is said to be priced at JPY 22,000 (roughly Rs. 14,700) and is offered in Black and White colours. The phone will go on sale in Japan starting September 9. As of now, there is no information on the international availability of the Galaxy A21 Simple.

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple runs Android 11 and features a 5.8-inch HD+ (720×1,560 pixels) TFT display with 16.77 million colours. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884B SoC and comes with 3GB of RAM. It is offered 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, there is a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back of the Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple. In the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a notch. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is no fingerprint scanner but the phone comes with a face unlock feature.

Samsung has packed a 3,600mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple, which is said to deliver a standby time of about 560 hours. There is no mention of fast charging. The phone has a water-resistant build as well. In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy A21 Simple measures 150x71x8.4mm and weighs 159 grams.