Samsung Galaxy A14 4G Likely To Launch In India Soon

As the latest addition to Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy A series, Samsung Galaxy A14 4G could be launched soon in India. Samsung Galaxy A14 4G was launched in Malaysia earlier this year. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch (1,080×2,408 pixel) PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

A recent report has tipped the launch timeline in India as well as the phone’s price and storage options. However, the company is yet to reveal anything.

As per a report by Saminsider, the Galaxy A14 4G could launch next week in India as the budget-friendly offering from the company. The phone could come in two storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. Additionally, the phone’s price has also been tipped.

The report suggests that the base model of the phone will be priced at Rs. 13,999, whereas the 128GB storage variant could cost Rs. 14,999.

Apart from these, there are no details available on the Galaxy A14 4G specifications and features for the India launch. However, the phone has already debuted in Malaysia and the phone’s specifications are expected to be similar in India.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G in Malaysia sports a 6.6-inch (1,080×2,408 pixel) PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, Galaxy A14 4G packs a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Accompanying the main camera will be a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it will house a 13-megapixel selfie camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch at the top centre position of the display. The battery capacity on the phone includes a non-removable 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.