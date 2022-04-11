Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Launched: Check Features

New Delhi: The South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its latest Galaxy A13 4G in the US. The device succeeds the Galaxy A12 and has an improved display and chipset. Now, the phone has arrived in the US market paving its way to the budget segment buyers in the region.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is priced at $189.99 for the lone 4GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. However, it can be bought for a cheaper price of $124.99 with the trade-in. The phone is also available in the monthly installment options starting at $3.48 per month for 36 months. The supported carriers in the region are T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and USCellular.

Specification

The smartphone has a quad-camera system at the rear with a 50MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro, and lastly a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper with an F/2.2 aperture.

A 5,000mAh battery is housed inside the device that supports 15W fast charging. Notably, the A13 4G in the US does not come with a charging adapter. Lastly, the phone boots on Once UI 4 (Android 12) and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This variant appears to be only available in the US since other regions have either 3GB + 32GB or 4GB + 64GB options.

