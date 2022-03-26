Samsung Galaxy A-Series Launched In India: Check Specs And Price 

New Delhi: Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy A23 4G in the Indian market. Both Samsung Galaxy A13 and Samsung Galaxy A23 feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display, quad rear cameras, 5000 mAh battery, and runs Android 12 OS out of the box with One UI 4.1 customization on top.

Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy A13 is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 17,999. The phone comes in Black, Light Blue, Orange, and White colour options.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A23 is priced at Rs. 19,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 20,999. It comes in Black, Light Blue, Orange, and White colour options.

Specification

Both the Galaxy A13 and the Galaxy A23 are listed on the Samsung India website. However, the company is yet to announce the availability of the phones via other channels, including Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores.

The duo comes with a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is a water-drop notch with an exact resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. Both come with an 8MP front camera for selfies and a quad-camera at the rear. The rear setup goes by a 50MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP snappers for depth and macro shots. The 50MP sensor on the A23 4G supports OIS.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A13 4G is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, while the Galaxy A23 4G packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC. The A13 4G has 4GB, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB, 128GB of internal storage. On the hand, the A23 4G has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Both pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology. However, the phones are bundled with a 15W fast charger in the box. The phones feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. The 4G phones have dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support. The duo runs on Android 12 out of the box and has OneUI 4.1 on top of it.