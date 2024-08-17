Samsung Deletes Post With BTS’ Suga, Fans Boycott Brand

Seoul: BTS fans have initiated a boycott against Samsung after the company deleted posts featuring Suga from their Samsung Deutschland account. These posts were part of a promotion for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and included images of Suga, RM, and Jimin. The deletions are believed to be linked to Suga’s recent DUI case, which has been heavily covered by the media. Fans feel that Suga is being unfairly targeted, leading to the trending hashtags “#KMediaarebullies” and “#KMediaStopBullying.”

BTS have been heavily featured in promotions and advertisements as a group and individually.

Samsung Deutschland account shared an image of Suga, advertising the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Another tweet featuring Suga was made that included a poll and photos of RM and Jimin.

However, sometime after the image was posted, the Samsung Deutschland account deleted both of the tweets featuring Suga.

The deletions have been connected to Suga’s ongoing DUI case. After the idol was charged for drunk driving, more details have come out regarding the incident including CCTV footage.

Following JTBC’s apology for releasing incorrect CCTV footage, many fans have shared their thoughts on K-Media’s coverage of the issue, feeling that Suga is being “targeted.” This targeting is believed to be the reason for Samsung deleting the photos, with fans using the hashtags “#KMediaarebullies” and “KMediaStopBullying.”