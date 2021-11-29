Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo Launched In India With USB Type-C

New Delhi: Samsung has launched its latest power adapter named the 35W Power Adapter Duo. The adapter comes with USB Type-C and a regular Type-A port that can be used to charge two phones together. Read on to know more about the latest device.

Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo Price, Availability

Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo priced at Rs. 2,299. Samsung Charger is available at retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading online portals.

Specification

In terms of specification, the latest Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo provides up to 35W of charging via the USB Type-C PD (Power Delivery) 3.0 port and up to 15W of charging via the USB Type-A port. Samsung says the adapter supplies up to 35W of power when charging a single device via USB Type-C, and the maximum power output of 35W is reserved for PC charging only.

The company claimed that the Galaxy smartphones can be charged up to 50 percent less time as it sports fast charging method is supported for Galaxy Note devices (Galaxy Note 10 and higher) and Galaxy S series (Galaxy S10 5G and higher).