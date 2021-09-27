Samson’s Master Class Helps RR To Score 164 Against SRH

Dubai: Sanju Samson starred with the bat as Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted a score of 164/5 in their allotted twenty overs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

For the Royals, Sanju Samson played an all-important inning of 82. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lomror also played crucial innings of 36 and 29* respectively.

Siddarth Kaul scalped two wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan returned with one wicket each for SRH.

Opting to bat first, RR had a shaky start after their star opener Evin Lewis walked back to the dressing room in the second over of the innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck on his first ball as Abdul Samad caught Lewis on the fence. Rashid Khan struck in 11th over for SRH as he removed Liam Livingstone.