Samsonite Introduces its Sustainable “Magnum Eco” Luggage Line in India

Mumbai : Samsonite has announced the launch of Magnum Eco-a durable, lightweight luggage collection that harnesses the innovative advancements of recycled material Recyclex™ in India. The Magnum Eco range help reduce carbon footprint while ensuring high performance and durability. The launch represents a significant innovation advance for the luggage sector and advances Samsonite’s efforts to become the most environmentally conscious manufacturer of travel and lifestyle goods.

The strength, lightness, and impact resistance of the Magnum Eco bags set them apart while they contribute to earth restoration. The entire Magnum Eco collection uses the recycled material technology Recyclex™. The collection is the result of extensive research and was produced in novel ways; the outside shell is made of recycled polypropylene (PP), while the interior fabric is made of PET bottles.

483 yoghurt cups and 14 plastic bottles worth of recycled plastic trash are used to a create Large Magnum Eco luggage.

Designed to stand up to the uncompromising reliability built into Samsonite’s DNA, the Magnum Eco collection does not compromise on quality or strength.In addition to this durability, Magnum Eco suitcases are designed to be long-lasting, ensuring that they avoid landfills foras long as possible.

The Magnum Eco range collection is the result of several years of research and development and close collaboration withSUEZ Recycling and Recovery and LyondellBasell.

Samsonite cares deeply about the planet and creating a business that gives back to nature. That is why the company is proud to partner with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization dedicated to global reforestation. They plant trees to restore nature and biodiversity. One Tree Planted also raises awareness about the importance of trees, offering businesses a simple sustainability solution.

Through this partnership, Samsoniteishonoured to contribute to the reforestation projects and have One Tree Planted to plant a tree in Asia for every Samsonite MagnumEco product sold! This is an ongoing initiative for Samsonite globally, including in Europe and America, and the company’s goal is to plant at least 60,000 trees globally by 2022.