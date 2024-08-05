SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List released: Direct link to check

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, has announced the publication of the SAMS Odisha +2 Round 2 Merit List for 2024.

Registered candidates for higher secondary school admissions can access the official website at samsodisha.gov.in to view the Round 2 merit list.

As per the details given, the reporting for candidates selected in the second round and the admission updates at the higher secondary school level are scheduled from August 7 to August 10, 2024.

Candidates can follow these steps to check the SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2024 link.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials, i.e., barcode number and registered mobile number.

Step 5: The round 2 merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the list, download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can click on this link to check the SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2024.

Intimation letters for SAMS Odisha will be available through student login only.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha.