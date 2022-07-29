Sameera Reddy Shares Easy Eye Shadow Trick Using A Spoon: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Sameera Reddy never fails to motivate her fans and followers with her posts. Now she has the perfect hack for you, and all you need to ace it is a spoon!

Take a look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

</>

Here are some easy steps to apply eye shadow using a spoon, as demonstrated by the actor.