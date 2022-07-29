Sameera Reddy
Lifestyle & CultureHealth

Sameera Reddy Shares Easy Eye Shadow Trick Using A Spoon: Check Out Here

By Pradeep Sahoo
27

New Delhi: Sameera Reddy never fails to motivate her fans and followers with her posts. Now she has the perfect hack for you, and all you need to ace it is a spoon!

Take a look:

Here are some easy steps to apply eye shadow using a spoon, as demonstrated by the actor.

  1. Take a steel spoon, keep it over your closed eyes and use the curve to apply a dark colour to the inner lid.
  2. Use the back of the spoon for cat eye definition using the same colour.
  3. Fill in between with a glittery eye shadow colour and blend well.
  4. Complete the look using your favourites – liner, kohl, mascara, or all of them!

