Sameera Reddy Shares Easy Eye Shadow Trick Using A Spoon: Check Out Here
New Delhi: Sameera Reddy never fails to motivate her fans and followers with her posts. Now she has the perfect hack for you, and all you need to ace it is a spoon!
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Here are some easy steps to apply eye shadow using a spoon, as demonstrated by the actor.
- Take a steel spoon, keep it over your closed eyes and use the curve to apply a dark colour to the inner lid.
- Use the back of the spoon for cat eye definition using the same colour.
- Fill in between with a glittery eye shadow colour and blend well.
- Complete the look using your favourites – liner, kohl, mascara, or all of them!
