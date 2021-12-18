Sameer Wankhede’s NCB stint to end on December 31

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede who found himself in a spot following the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case will not seek an extension of his term which will end on December 31, 2021.

Wankhede was on a deputation to the NCB since September 2020 and in his stint, Wankhede took steps to bust the alleged Bollywood-drugs syndicate. Starting with actor Rhea Chakraborty, the NCB under Sameer Wankhede interrogated and arrested several Bollywood personalities regarding their involvement in drugs.

Before his NCB posting, Sameer Wankhede, a 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, was posted with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. In his previous roles too, he was known as a taskmaster. In 2011, when Wankhede was with the customs, he had stopped Shah Rukh Khan at the airport and fined him ₹1.5 lakh for carrying excess luggage.