Sameer Wankhede Removed From Mumbai Drug Bust Case, Special NCB Team To Probe

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is facing a slew of allegations ranging from bribery, extortion and questions over his ‘extravagant’ personal lifestyle, has been removed from his role as the lead investigator in the Mumbai drugs bust case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is an accused.

When asked, Wankhede said that the move was in line with his demand for a central probe in the Mumbai drug bust case. “I am still the Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai. A writ petition was filed by me in the high court for an independent probe by a central agency, and now a senior officer has been appointed. Cases in which I had problems have been handed over. The other cases are still with the NCB,” he said.

A SIT, or special investigation team, to be led by senior police officer Sanjay Singh, will take over the Aryan Khan case as well as six others that were being handled by Mr Wankhede. These six are believed to include cases related to high-profile Bollywood celebrities. Mr Singh is a 1996 batch officer from the Odisha cadre.