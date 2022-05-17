Same-sex marriage: Centre opposes in Delhi High Court plea for live streaming of proceedings

New Delhi: A plea by LGBTQ couples seeking live streaming of proceedings in the Delhi High Court on a batch of petitions to recognise same-sex marriage under various laws has been opposed by the Centre, saying the matter is not of national importance.

The Centre, in its affidavit, said the applicants were attempting to create a dramatic impression of the proceedings before the court and to win sympathy.

Dispensation of justice does not have any bearing on the number of persons who watch the court proceedings or subscribe to the YouTube channel streaming such proceedings, it said.

“The court does not opt for or seek public appreciation while dealing with matters involving questions of law and facts. The social reach of live streaming cannot be a part of the dispensation of justice.”

“Comparing India with live streaming of court proceedings in countries like the USA, the UK, Australia, Brazil, China and South Africa is misplaced, so also, the International Court of Justice,” the affidavit stated.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by several same-sex couples seeking a declaration recognising their marriages under the Special Marriage Act, the Hindu Marriage Act and the Foreign Marriage Act.

A total of eight petitions have been filed in the high court on the issue.

The application for live streaming of proceedings was filed in the pending petition of Abhijit Iyer Mitra by Akhilesh Godi, Prasad Raj Dandekar and Shripad Ranade, residents of Karnataka and Mumbai.

The Centre opposed the application and sought its dismissal saying live streaming can be allowed only after the framing of a comprehensive framework by way of rules, including for the protection of data.