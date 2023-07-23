Sambalpuri Handloom Products To Get GI Tag!

Sambalpur: The Ministry of Textiles has started an initiative to get Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Sambalpuri handloom products, said Textile Commissioner of India, Ms Roop Rashi during an event in Sambalpur on Saturday.

IIM Sambalpur, one of the premium B-schools of the nation, organised a Valedictory Function of the Small Business Management Training Programme for Master Weavers of Odisha. The event aimed to promote strategic collaborations with renowned organisations including Flipkart and SIDBI in order to support the handloom business in Odisha.

On the occasion, Ms Roop Rashi, IA&AS, Textile Commissioner, Govt. of India graced the event as Chief Guest accompanied by Guest of Honor Dr. Subhranshu Sekhar Acharya, CGM, SIDBI. Prof Mahadev Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur was also present during the event. Over 100 members of master weavers’ families also attend the event.

Addressing the event, Ms Roop Rashi informed that Initiatives are being made by the Ministry to get the GI tag for the Sambalpuri handloom products. “By adopting strategic measures and promoting collaboration, we can uplift local enterprises and ensure their self-sustainability and resilience,” she said.

She stressed the importance of understanding sustainability challenges in Indian enterprises through the right problem statement. “Breaking free from the typical local enterprise mindset is key to fostering growth and sustinability. Creating a sustainable product value chain that empowers and recognizes producers is crucial. Identifying and acknowledging producers is vital for their effective bargaining and avoiding undervaluation,” she added.

As a successful outcome of this program, around 17 Master Weavers who have taken training have on-boarded the ONDC digital platform and now have started selling their product. Soon, the platform will feature products of around 100 weavers that will further boost their visibility and opportunities. The digital catalogues of weavers on ONDC were showcased.

On the occasion, the book entitled ‘Training Manual for The Small Business Management Training Programm. For the Master Weavers and the project website ‘www.bunkarvalleys.com’ was launched by the dignitaries. The event also witnessed the distribution of certificates to participants of the program. The event was followed by an exhibition cum sale of weaver products.

While addressing the gathering, Prof. Mahadev Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said that we strive to recognise and promote the indigenous handloom industry of India, which before British colonisation, stood as the world, largest industrial powerhouse contributing over 30% of global GDP. He extended his gratitude to SIDIB for their partnership in rejuvenating and preserving the rich cultural heritage and economic potential through this endeavour.

Prof Jalswal further informed that IIM Sambalpur will continue to provide support and train the master weavers and artisans of Odisha’s region based on the Shared Service Model. He hoped as they have signed an MoU with the International Institute of Education Universities Consortium, Paris, France and have a campus in Delhi — the handloom products of Master Weavers will be exhibited in Delhi, Paris and Milan as well.